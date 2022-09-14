Palestinian prisoner held by Israel gets first family visit in 20 years

Family of Palestinian prisoner Abdullah Barghouti visited him yesterday in an Israeli jail for the first time since he was kidnapped in 2003, sources revealed to Quds Press.

No details were given about who visited him, but the sources said the visit lasted 45 minutes. The family were only allowed to speak to him from behind a glass barrier using an intercom device and were not able to to hug Barghouti, the sources said.

Barghouti has been sentenced to 67 life terms over charges of orchestrating many resistance attacks that claimed the lives of Israelis.

In March 2003, Israeli Special Forces kidnapped Barghouti while he was taking have his only daughter to treated at a Palestinian hospital in the West Bank city of Al-Bireh.

Meanwhile, the family of Jordanian prisoner Thaer Al-Louzi also visited him after being banned from seeing him for four years. He had only been given a ten minute visitation window, however this was extended after he threatened to start a hunger strike.

Last year, an Israeli court sentenced the Jordanian prisoner to 19 years over charges of attacking Israelis in the city of Eilat in 2018.