Kremlin says Pelosi's 'loud' remarks on Azerbaijan-Armenia don't help

The Kremlin on Monday that "loud announcements" from US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on the causes of the border conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia were unlikely to help stabilise the situation, reports Reuters.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a "quiet and businesslike approach" to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict would bear fruit.

Peskov said: "Anything… done in a quiet and businesslike approach can contribute to the normalization of relations, the stabilization of the situation on the border, all this can be welcomed. Can such high-profile actions and statements really contribute to the normalization of the situation? Let's see."

Pelosi visited Armenia this weekend, in an unprecedented show of US support for the country, which has for over three decades been locked in conflict with its neighbour Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

During her visit, Pelosi praised Armenia's democracy and criticised what she called Azerbaijan's "illegal" attacks, after clashes broke out along the two countries' border last week, claiming over two hundred lives.

