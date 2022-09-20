Palestinian farmer Sulaiman Al-Nabahin had been struggling to grow trees on his farm and found he had to keep digging deeper and deeper to set his plants into the earth, until one day he hit something solid.

He informed the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities who examined the area using probes and, more than a month later, it found a mosaic floor which dates back to the Byzantine era. The mosaics depict scenes of social life while others are of animals. Evidence of ancient walls were also discovered along with pottery and glass bottles.

The 52-year-old's farm east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip had been hiding a treasure which links the besieged enclave to its ancient past. Over millennia Gaza has been subject to the rule of the Pharaohs, Greeks, Romans, Byzantines and Muslims.

Gaza farmer unearths Byzantine-era mosaic Gaza farmer unearths Byzantine-era mosaic Gaza farmer unearths Byzantine-era mosaic Gaza farmer unearths Byzantine-era mosaic Gaza farmer unearths Byzantine-era mosaic Gaza farmer unearths Byzantine-era mosaic Gaza farmer unearths Byzantine-era mosaic

READ: UNRWA: protesters set fire to gate of Gaza office