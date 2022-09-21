UN takes measures to fight cholera outbreak in Syria refugee camps

UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Measures are being taken by local and global charities to fight the deadly cholera outbreak in Palestinian refugee camps in Syria.

A programme to distribute clean drinking water to refugees in Yarmouk refugee camp, south of Damascus, was launched.

Meanwhile, the UNRWA started an awareness campaign at its schools in Daraa, in the south of Syria, that include details about the outbreak, its symptoms and preventive measures.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced sending a plane carrying medical supplies to deal with the spread of cholera in Syria. The plane landed in Damascus on Monday, WHO said, noting that another will follow.

Health officials in Syria reported at least five deaths and about 200 cases of cholera in different provinces. It is the first such outbreak since before the civil war began in 2011.

The source of the outbreak is believed to be linked to people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates River and using contaminated water to irrigate crops, resulting in food contamination.

