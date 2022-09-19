Cholera continues to spread in Syria

The Syrian Ministry of Health said that the total number of confirmed deaths by cholera in Syria has reached 14 in addition to 201 infected persons, according to the official Syrian News Agency (SANA).

The 14 deaths include 11 in Aleppo, two in Deir ez-Zor and one in Hasaka.

The 201 cholera cases include 153 in Aleppo alone, 21 in Hasaka, 14 in Deir ez-Zor, 10 in Lathakia, two in Damascus, and one in Homs.

The ministry said that it is carrying out epidemiological surveillance of the disease around the clock and taking appropriate measures to contain the situation in cooperation with the concerned authorities.

It stressed that all kinds of treatment are available, and hospitals have been reinforced with additional supplies in anticipation of any increase in infections.

READ: 'Wars damage ecological balance, environment'