Qatar provides financial aid to Palestinians in Gaza

Qatar today began distributing financial aid to thousands of Palestinian families in Gaza, which has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007.

People started gathering at various distribution points early in the morning to receive a grant of $100 per family for the month of September.

Some 100,000 Palestinian families across Gaza will get the financial assistance, according to Mohamed Al-Emadi, head of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza.

The committee has carried out dozens of vital projects and has provided financial aid to Palestinians in Gaza since 2018.

Israel allowed Qatari aid to enter Gaza as part of an informal agreement with the UN and Hamas, which governs the blockaded coastal enclave.

About 80 per cent of Gaza's population is dependent on humanitarian assistance, according to the UN.

READ: Qatar opens up to Libya's eastern camp after years of animosity