Israel summons Mexican Ambassador over Mexico City protests outside Israeli Embassy

The Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned the Mexican Ambassador in Jerusalem for a reprimand, after protesters gathered Thursday in front of the Israeli Embassy in Mexico City and vandalised its premises.

"We view the issue very gravely. We expect that Mexico will fulfil its international obligations,"

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman, Emmanuel Nahshon, said, according to Times of Israel.

Demonstrators attacked the Israeli Embassy in Mexico City on Thursday, and sprayed graffiti on its walls that included "Death to Israel" and other slogans. The protesters demanded the extradition of former Mexican official, Tomas Zeron, who was involved in the disappearance of 43 students in the country in 2014. Zeron, who previously headed Mexico's Criminal Investigation Agency, currently resides in Israel.

READ: Chile's Palestinians praise Boric's cancellation of Israeli ambassador's credential ceremony, and look forward to more