Jordan: Public prosecutor kills wife, son

A Jordanian public prosecutor at the High Criminal Court on Thursday killed his 43-year-old wife and 16-year-old son in the governorate of Jerash, north of the kingdom.

A spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate said that the prosecutor shot his wife and son at the family farm. The two victims were rushed to hospital for treatment but died later on.

According to the spokesperson, the prosecutor turned himself in and investigations are underway.

Sources said that the incident followed disputes between the prosecutor and his wife, which were raised to the courts, and a hearing should have been scheduled soon.

However, they agreed to sit together, along with their son, at the family farm where the crime was committed.

Jordanian authorities have imposed a gag order on the reports, pictures and videos related to the case until further notice.

