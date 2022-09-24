Jordan warns against moving British embassy to occupied Jerusalem

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned against the UK moving its embassy to the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Late on Thursday, in response to journalists' questions regarding the announcement by British Prime Minister Liz Truss's office that it was considering moving the location of its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Safadi announced: "No official decision has been issued yet in this regard."

He added: "East Jerusalem is the capital of the Palestinian state, and we have warned against taking any such step."

Safadi stressed: "If an official announcement was issued regarding moving the British Embassy, it would be a negative step and would jeopardise the Palestinian and Israeli two-state solution."

Israeli news outlets reported on Thursday that Truss informed Lapid that she was considering moving the embassy during their earlier meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York.

It is worth noting that Truss pledged during her service as British Foreign Secretary to move the British Embassy to occupied Jerusalem if she were elected prime minister, which means the UK would recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

