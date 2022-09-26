18 Egypt doctors died of exhaustion since start of 2022

As many as 18 doctors have died in Egypt due to long working hours and exhaustion this year, the Egyptian Medical Syndicate has said.

The body explained that at least two doctors died each month, compared to three deaths in 2018, eleven in 2019, seven deaths in 2020, and ten in 2021, noting that the deaths are not related to COVID-19 infections.

The Office of the General Syndicate of Physicians has warned that doctors feel compelled to work longer hours as a result of shortages of staff in some hospitals and low salaries which force them to work in more than one hospital or medical facility to earn a decent living.

