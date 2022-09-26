Sudan opposition condemns Burhan's remarks on Israel

Leader in the Freedom and Change Coalition, Adel Khalafallah, yesterday condemned remarks made by the country's ruling military General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan on Israel.

On Thursday, Al-Burhan told AP that he would visit Israel if invited. AP had asked the Sudanese coup leader if he would visit the occupation state to improve relations that have only seen low-level or unofficial contacts so far.

He replied: "The basis of relations is reconciliation; therefore, if an invitation was presented and there is the means for this, I will go."

Khalafallah said Al-Burhan's remarks do not represent the people of the Sudanese Republic and that they only benefit his own "narrow interests". He added that Al-Burhan's remarks come as he has been isolated following the coup he carried out on 25 October last year.

Al-Burhan, he continued, "is trying to market himself to whoever is buying even if it was the Zionist entity."

Sudan agreed to normalise ties with Israel in October 2020 in return for the US removing Khartoum from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

