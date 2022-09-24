Burhan calls on AU to 'correct' decision to freeze Sudan's activities

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan called on the African Union (AU) on Friday to "correct" its decision to freeze his country's activities in the AU after measures taken on 25 October.

This was raised during his meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall at his residence in New York City.

According to the statement, Al-Burhan called on the AU to: "Correct its decision to freeze Sudan's activities in the AU."

He added that Sudan is: "Waiting for a mission from the AU to determine the facts on the ground."

"The military institution called on the political forces to accelerate talks amongst themselves to reach an agreement that allows for the formation of a civilian government, and it is still awaiting consensus," Al-Burhan noted.

AL-Burhan stated: "The step taken by the military institution in October was aimed at maintaining security and stability in the country and giving the Sudanese the opportunity to reach a broad national consensus to manage the political transition process."

The president of the AU stressed the importance of: "The security and stability of Sudan and the importance of activating joint African action in facing the continent issues."

He called on Sudan to: "Accelerate the pace of dialogue to reach a consensus that serves the interests of the Sudanese people."

On the sidelines of his visit to New York, Al-Burhan met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and President of Gambia Adama Barrow and discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interest.

On 27 October, 2021, the AU ordered the suspension of Sudan's participation in its activities immediately after the Sudanese army seized power and dissolved the transitional government.

Sudan has been witnessing popular protests since 25 October, 2021, calling for the return of the democratic civilian government and rejecting Al-Burhan's exceptional measures that those opposed to them consider a "military coup".

