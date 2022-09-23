Israel prepares to receive Jewish immigrants after Putin's 'partial mobilisation' decision

Israel is preparing for the expected increase in the number of Jewish immigrants from Russia, following President Vladimir Putin's decision of a partial military mobilisation of the Russian population into the army.

Pnina Tamano-Shata, the Israeli Minister of Immigration and Absorption, told the Ynet news website on Thursday that her Ministry is discussing the issue of immigration from Russia with other ministries.

"We see more requests to emigrate from Russia. I follow the community, and the Ministry is doing its best to make sure all those wishing to, can arrive safely, despite challenges," she said, according to Ynetnews.com

The Israeli news website pointed to an increase in the prices of tickets from Russia to Israel, which indicates the high demand in flights from Russia to Israel.

The number of Jews in Russia is nearly more than 165,000.

Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, said that his country would call up 300,000 reservists.

This came in a statement on Wednesday morning, after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation of the population of citizens for the Russian war in Ukraine.

Putin hinted at the use of nuclear weapons on Wednesday: "If the territorial integrity of our country comes under threat, we will certainly make use of all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and its people," Putin said. "This is not a bluff. Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind can also turn in their direction."

According to the Russian Defense Minister, 5,937 Russian soldiers have died during the war in Ukraine.

