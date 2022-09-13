Sudan: protesters rally in Khartoum against military

Sudanese opposition groups marched Tuesday toward the Presidential Palace in Khartoum to protest the ruling military, reports Anadolu Agency.

Protesters marched on Africa Street and the Eldaim area toward downtown raising anti-military slogans and calling for full civilian rule.

They also denounced ongoing negotiations between the political coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the military under the sponsorship of international mediation led by the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates which is backed by the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan.

"We are against both the military and civilians that want to make compromises with the military. So this is why we as resistance committees raising the slogan of the three 'Nos' which is no negotiation, no compromise and no partnership with the military. So we come to the street to stress these principles," Ahmed Hussien, a protester, told Anadolu Agency at the Bashdar station in the Eldaim area.

Police used using tear gas, sticks and rubber bullets to disperse protesters.

Several protesters have been injured and taken to nearby hospitals, according to a doctors' group.

The protests come amid a deep split in the opposition regarding talks led by the international community.

The talks have been accepted by the military and the FFC but rejected by the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) resistance committees and other actors in movements that are opposed to the October 2021 military coup.

READ: Europe, US call for democratic transition in Sudan with army's help