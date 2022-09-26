Turkiye says Malaysia, Indonesia interested in buying armed drones

Turkiye said that Malaysia and Indonesia had expressed keen interest in buying armed drones from Turkish Defence firm, Baykar, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, announced Malaysian-Turkish partnership during a press conference in Tokyo.

"Many Asian countries, especially Malaysia and Indonesia, show great interest in our defence industry products. Agreements are being signed," Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said.

"We would most gladly meet Japan's need for drones," the Minister added, on a visit there to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

International demand for Turkish drones has soared after their impact on conflicts in Syria, Ukraine and Libya.

On 21 September, Reuters reported that Baykar delivered 20 armed drones to the United Arab Emirates this month.

Turkiye already delivers drones to UAE, as Gulf States seek to counter Iran.

