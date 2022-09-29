Egypt: police officers sent to prison for torturing man to death

An Egyptian court on Wednesday sentenced two police officers to six years in prison after they were found guilty of torturing Mahmoud Khamis Gaber to death while he was in police custody. The Minya Criminal Court heard that the torture included electric shocks and sexual abuse.

Two other suspects were arrested at the same time as the police officers in the case which dates back to September 2019.

Gaber was arrested after public prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for him following accusations that he possessed a firearm and ammunition without a licence. The court was told that he was tortured to death in an effort to get him to confess to the possession of an unlicensed weapon.

