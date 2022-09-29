Indonesia's Aqsa Working Group condemns settlers storming Al-Aqsa, Ibrahimi Mosques

Indonesia's Al-Aqsa Working Group yesterday condemned theÂ recent celebration of the Jewish New YearÂ inÂ Al-Aqsa andÂ Ibrahimi Mosques.Â The activities conducted between 25-27Â September triggeredÂ widespreadÂ unrestÂ in the occupied West Bank.

The statement said the celebrations and ritualsÂ constituted deliberateÂ harassment, blasphemyÂ andÂ terrorism against the sanctity of theÂ mosques.

The group warned thatÂ if left unchecked,Â these "provocative actions"Â can triggerÂ a religious conflict.

It added that the celebration of the Jewish New YearÂ in the mosquesÂ highlightÂ "that the Zionists have absolutely no good intention in building peace in the region and the world."

The group called on Muslims everywhere to respond to the Zionist aggressionÂ with concreteÂ measures.Â "Maintaining the two noble mosques is the responsibility of all Muslims, not only Muslims in Palestine," the statement read.

READ:Â Sudan authorities launch cases against newspaper, Bar Association