Kuwait's government resigns

October 2, 2022 at 2:02 pm | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, News
Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah (C) delivers a speech during the opening of the 5th regular session at the country's National Assembly (parliament) in Kuwait City on October 20, 2020. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP) (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday accepted the resignation of the Kuwaiti government after two months of its formation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah submitted his government's resignation and the crown prince accepted it and asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity, the state news agency KUNA reported.

The government's resignation came after the Sept. 29 parliamentary elections in which opposition candidates made considerable gains.

Early in August, Sheikh Ahmad was appointed as prime minister, marking the 40th government in the history of the Gulf nation.

The government's main task was to prepare for the elections after the July 22 royal decree to dissolve the country's parliament.

Kuwaiti opposition groups secured nearly 60% of seats in the 50-seat National Assembly, according to official results.

