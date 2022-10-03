Report: Israel detained 430 Palestinians in September

Israeli occupation forces detained 430 Palestinians, including 20 women and 42 children, in September, a report issued by the Palestine Centre for Prisoners' Studies revealed.

According to the report, Israeli occupation forces raided Palestinians villages and cities across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem on a daily basis. They detained 160 Palestinians from Jerusalem alone.

The report stated that the Israeli occupation forces detained nine Palestinians from the occupied Gaza Strip, including four fishermen who were held while working at sea. Three of the four fishermen were released two weeks after their detention, while the fourth is still in prison.

It also stated that five of the Palestinians, who were detained from Gaza, crossed the eastern fence along the besieged enclave, including a child from the southern Gaza city of Rafah, who was released after being investigated.

The centre highlighted the case of five brothers from the occupied West Bank city of Nablus who were detained together, naming them as Ahmad, Mahmoud, Mohammad, Ali and Omar Ghazi.

Director of Al-Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Omar Al Kaswani was also detained from his home in Al Tor neighbourhood of Jerusalem.

Former hunger striker Hisham Abu Hawash was also rearrested. He had spent 141 days on hunger strike to secure his release.

The Israeli occupation, the report said, detained cancer patient Asef Al Refae from Ramallah and Ayman abu Shehadeh, who is disabled, from Nablus. Both need intensive medical care.

