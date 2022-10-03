Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria to trial increase extracted gas from central wells

October 3, 2022 at 1:12 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria
This picture taken on March 12, 2020 shows a view of oil production facilities at the Omar oil field in the eastern Syrian Deir Ezzor province. [DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images]
This picture taken on March 12, 2020 shows a view of oil production facilities at the Omar oil field in the eastern Syrian Deir Ezzor province [DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images]
 October 3, 2022 at 1:12 pm

The Syrian Ministry of Oil announced on Saturday the start of operational trials for compressors in the south of the central region, with the aim of increasing the quantities of extracted gas, SANA news agency reported.

According to the agency, the project consists of four compressors driven by four gas turbines, each with a production capacity of two million cubic metres of gas per day.

The operation of these compressors will contribute to restoring a number of wells which have closed, and increasing the amount of gas produced by about 500,000 cubic metres per day, while the actual work of the compressors will begin within two weeks, according to the same source.

In June, the Syrian government announced that the Zamlat Al-Mahr 1 gas field in the Palmyra area, in Homs' eastern countryside, in the centre of the country, has entered production phase at 250,000 cubic metres per day, in the first discovery of its kind in the field of underground resources since 2011.

At the time, the Syrian Minister of Oil, Bassam Tome, said the field has started production and will supply the Syrian gas network, expecting initial production of 250,000 cubic metres which would cover some of the domestic need.

READ: Syria, US-Iran clash over oil-rich areas

Categories
Middle EastNewsSyria
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments