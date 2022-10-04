Latest News
/
MBS lawyers say PM role gives him immunity from prosecution over Khashoggi murder
/
Khashoggi's wife: Turkiye must give me the evidence on the murder Jamal Khashoggi
/
Yemen truce expires as UN keeps pushing for broader deal
/
Bahrain pulls out of UN human rights body election after criticism
/
Turkiye requests Russia to delay its gas payments until 2024
/
Jerusalem activists mobilise against settlers storming Al-Aqsa Mosque
/
Sudan civilian groups ask UN to help contain paramilitary forces
/
Israel can expel Palestinian villagers after election, says High Court
/
Oil prices up over supply cut fears ahead of OPEC+ meeting
/
Turkiye: EU, Greek objections to hydrocarbons deal with Libya have 'no importance'
/
4 deaths, 30 cases of medical negligence in Egypt prisons, rights group says
/
Son of Saudi preacher flees to defend his father and 'save what could be saved in my country'
/
Depositors storm 3 banks in Lebanon to demand frozen money
/
Israel to impose closure on Gaza crossing for Jewish holiday
/
Egypt: Student, 8, dies after falling from third floor of school
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More