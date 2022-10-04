Oil prices up over supply cut fears ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices started the day with a 0.64 per cent increase compared to Monday's closing, ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on 5 October, when OPEC+ producers will decide on the extent of their production cuts for November, Anadolu News Agency reports.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $89.44 per barrel at 10.24 a.m., local time (0724 GMT), for a 0.65 per cent gain, from the closing price of $88.86 a barrel in the previous trading session.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI), trading at $84.05 per barrel at the same time, increased 0.50 per cent, after the previous session closed at $83.63 a barrel.

Investors are awaiting the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting on Wednesday, 5 October, when the Group will discuss production cuts of over 1 million barrels per day for November.

