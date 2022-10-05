Popular protests erupt in Iraq's oil-rich Dhi Qar province 

Popular anti-corruption protests erupted late on Monday in the city of Nasiriyah, capital of the southern Dhi Qar province, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The protesters burned tyres in a number of streets near Al-Haboubi Square in the city centre and clashed with security forces, causing injuries among the security personnel. Protesters later set fire to a government building, according to security sources.

It was not clear who the protesters were affiliated with.

Governor of Dhi Qar, Muhammad Hadi Al-Ghazi, announced that he had instructed the security forces to impose a curfew in the province, stressing that "the situation is under control".

Nasiriyah, located 350 kilometres south of the capital Baghdad, is mired in poverty and plagued by poor infrastructure and joblessness, especially among young people.

It was the main stronghold of the 2019 anti-corruption protest movement.

