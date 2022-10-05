Report: Jordanian exports to Palestine jump to 67%

Jordanian exports to Palestine have jumped to 67 per cent during the first seven months of 2022, Jordan's General Statistics Department said in a report issued on Monday.

Official numbers showed that exports rose 45.2 million dinars ($63.75 million) this year to 112.6 million dinars ($158.82 million) compared to 67.4 million dinars ($95.06 million) last year.

Head of Palestinian-Jordanian Business Club, Nazmi Atmeh, said the hike in Jordanian exports to Palestine was mainly due to the agreement with Israel which stipulated increasing exports to Palestine to 500 million dinars ($705.23 million) and increasing the number of commodities permitted to enter Palestine to 425.

Atmeh also pointed to accumulated efforts related to easing restrictions on entry of Jordanian businessmen to Palestine.

He stressed that Palestine is considered one of Jordan's promising markets due to the geographical proximity and the similarity of consumers' needs.

