Israel evicts Palestinian family from Hebron home

Israeli soldiers today ordered a Palestinian family to leave their home in Khallet Tata, south-west of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Wafa has reported. Heavily-armed soldiers fenced off the home of Mohammad Noah Al-Hroub and his family, three members of which have special needs.

The soldiers dragged the family members out of the 100 square metre house, breaking his hand and assaulting his wife in the process. She suffered lacerations and bruises.

Many local Palestinians attempted to help the family remove their furniture and other belongings from their home before the soldiers fired gas bombs and concussion grenades towards it, in preparation for its planned demolition. As a result, many suffered from tear gas inhalation.

READ: Israel sets up AI-controlled machine gun in occupied Hebron

Al-Hroub said that this is the third time that the occupation army has demolished his home. The first was in 2020 when it was still under construction, and the second was last year.

Demolitions of Palestinian-owned buildings in the occupied West Bank are common. Palestinians are rarely given building permits by the Israeli authorities.

Khallet Taha is an area targeted frequently by the Israeli army and illegal Jewish settlers in Hebron. The Israelis prevent construction in the area and seek to expel Palestinians to expand the nearby illegal settlement of Nighot. All Israeli settlers and settlements are illegal under international law.