Israel: huge gas reserves found in offshore Hermes field 

Huge reserves of natural gas have been discovered in the Hermes field off the coast of Israel, Anadolu has reported. The announcement was made by international energy company Energean today.

"Preliminary estimates indicate that the structure contains 7 to 15 billion cubic metres of recoverable natural gas resources," said the company. "Detailed analysis of the data collected by the well is ongoing, with the aim of refining volumetric estimates and potential commerciality for both the discovery and the full area."

Israel is currently extracting gas from the Leviathan and Tamar fields and expects to start extracting it from the Karish field soon.

