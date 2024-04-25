Israel executed hundreds of patients, displaced Palestinians in Nasser Hospital, Gaza gov’t says

Israeli occupation forces “executed” hundreds of displaced, wounded and sick people inside the Nasser Medical Complex, the director of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta, said yesterday.

“The narrative the Israeli occupation is using to try to escape from its crime in the Nasser Medical Complex are just lies to mislead the public opinion, and there is much evidence of this,” Al-Thawabta added.

“Some of the martyrs who were identified were alive when the occupation army stormed Nasser Medical Complex, and when it left, government crews found them buried. This was confirmed by the families of the martyrs who were in contact with their relatives before the hospital was raided.”

He continued: “The depth of the mass graves that we found confirms that they were dug by large vehicles such as Israeli occupation bulldozers and machines.”

The Israeli occupation army “stormed the Nasser Medical Complex with tanks, threatened the medical staff, the sick and the wounded, denied them treatment, and crowded them into an old and narrow building.”

Nine doctors and medical staff members were taken from the Nasser Medical Complex to an unknown destination, he added, with the occupation army committing “the crime of enforced disappearance against them.”

On 7 April, the Israeli army withdrew from Khan Yunis, four months after launching a ground operation there that included storming the Nasser Medical Complex.

Yesterday UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq stressed the need to conduct an investigation into the mass graves discovered following the Israeli occupation army’s withdrawal.

READ: US assesses Israel killed, injured over 80,000 Palestinians in Gaza by end of 2023