Nominations open for Bahrain's parliamentary elections 

Bahraini authorities announced yesterday that they had started receiving applications for candidacy for the parliamentary elections scheduled for next month.

According to the official elections website, registration for candidates started in the four governorates and they will close on 9 October.

According to the election website, after the application is completed, the requests will be open to objections and final appeals will be heard by the courts on 18 October. The final list of candidates will be announced on 26 October.

The website pointed out that the parliamentary elections, "which are accompanied by other elections regarding the membership of municipal councils (in charge of governorate affairs), are taking place under the slogan, 'We vote for Bahrain 2022'."

Parliamentary elections will be held on 12 November in Bahrain and on 8 November in the kingdom's embassies abroad.

The Bahraini House of Representatives is a legislative council established under the 2002 constitution. It consists of 40 members who are elected The last parliamentary elections were held in late 2018, and the term of the House of Representatives is four Gregorian years from the date of its first meeting.

