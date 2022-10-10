Latest News
PA prisoner taken to hospital as health deteriorates
Lebanon: Aoun hopeful of maritime deal with Israel 'within days'
France PM leads delegation to Algeria to boost economic ties
Algeria seeks to solve the housing crisis by delivering 160,000 units
Qatar says French objections to FIFA World Cup stem from Islamophobia
Settlers burn copies of the Quran in Hebron
Report: Saudi Arabia, UAE most valuable national brands in Middle East
Number of Palestinian hunger strikers inside Israel jails rises to 50
Report: 80% of public sector employees are Kuwaitis
Jordan campaign warns of deepening gas dependence on Israel
CIA delegation, Taliban meet in Qatar
US-UK conduct unmanned exercise in Arabian Gulf
Russia appoints commander who oversaw Aleppo bombing to Ukraine war
First Jordanian-Palestinian vegetable shipment heads to Qatar
Palestine-Egypt agree to develop a gas field in Gaza
