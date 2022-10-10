Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye unemployment rate down to single digits, despite high inflation

A view from a cafe in Turkey's Bursa on December 18, 2021 [Elif Özlem Çelikler/Anadolu Agency]
Turkiye's unemployment rate fell to 9.6 per cent in August, according to data released by TurkStat, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Turkiye's unemployment rate dropped the lowest since March 2014.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over dropped by 100,000 month-on-month to 3.3 million as of August, report says.

In 2022, inflation in Turkiye has climbed above 83 per cent – a 24-year-high.

