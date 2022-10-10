Turkiye unemployment rate down to single digits, despite high inflation

Turkiye's unemployment rate fell to 9.6 per cent in August, according to data released by TurkStat, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Turkiye's unemployment rate dropped the lowest since March 2014.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over dropped by 100,000 month-on-month to 3.3 million as of August, report says.

In 2022, inflation in Turkiye has climbed above 83 per cent – a 24-year-high.

READ: Erdogan calls for hijab rights to be made constitutional