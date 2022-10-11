Iraqi hackers infiltrate website of Israel gas companies

Iraqi hackers have infiltrated the websites of two gas companies working with Israel including an international company developing the disputed Karish gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, the Hebrew Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

The paper said the companies are Energean, an international company which has done extensive business with Israel, having acquired the Karish and Tanin natural gas fields from Delek Drilling and Avner Oil in 2016.

The second company is Israel Natural Gas Lines which is owned by the Israeli government.

The cyber-attack coincided with Energean's announcement that it had connected the platform to the delivery pipes and started the process of reverse experimental pumping from the beach to the platform, following Tel Aviv's announcement of operating the field without reaching an agreement with Lebanon.

Tel Aviv and Beirut are locked in a dispute over a 860 square kilometres area in the Mediterranean Sea which is rich in oil and gas.

Earlier today Reuters reported that Lebanon and Israel have received a final draft of a US-mediated maritime border deal that satisfies all of their requirements and could imminently lead to a "historic deal".

READ: Majority in Israel oppose maritime border deal with Lebanon