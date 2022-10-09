Israel tests pumping gas from disputed gas field with Lebanon

Israel on Sunday started to test the pumping of gas from the disputed Karish gas field amid tension with Lebanon, according to local media, Anadolu reports.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that Israel's security establishment has given the US gas drilling company Energean the green light to start its tests.

Public broadcaster KAN said full pumping operations from the site may be ready within weeks after the completion of the tests.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel will go ahead with the gas extraction from the Karish field despite threats by Lebanese Hezbollah group, which threatened to target the site.

On Thursday, Israel rejected revisions to a US draft agreement on the demarcation of maritime borders between Israel and Lebanon.

Lebanon and Israel have been locked in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), according to maps sent by both countries to the UN in 2011.

The area is rich in natural gas and oil. Starting in 2020, five sessions of indirect negotiations have been held on the issue under UN sponsorship and US mediation, with the latest round held in May 2021.

READ: Israel, Lebanon closing in on maritime border deal