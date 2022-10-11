Palestinian boy, 12, succumbs to wounds sustained from Israel fire

A 12-year-old Palestinian child yesterday succumbed to wounds he sustained following gunfire by Israeli occupation forces almost two weeks ago, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

The ministry identified the child as Mahmoud Smoudi from Jenin, saying that he was critically wounded after being hit by a live bullet in the stomach 12 days ago.

Four Palestinians were killed and 44 others were injured, including the Smoudi, in the Israeli army assault on Jenin on 28 September.

Smoudi's death bring to 168 the number of Palestinians who have been killed this year by occupation forces, according to Palestinian figures.

READ: Israel occupation forces kill another Palestinian in Jenin