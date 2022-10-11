Latest News
Saudi sentences 10 Egyptians to prison for marking October War
Scottish engineer detained in Iraq faces imminent extradition to Qatar
Algeria hosts Palestinian reconciliation meetings
150,000 Palestinians in West Bank under siege by Israel
Palestinian boy, 12, succumbs to wounds sustained from Israel fire
Israel court orders Netanyahu to repay $800,000 he received as gifts
Iraqi hackers infiltrate website of Israel gas companies
16 Australian women being repatriated from northeast Syria will be detained immediately on arrival
Jerusalem churches: Moving UK embassy to Jerusalem undermines city's harmony
PA calls for adding Israeli settlers to terror lists
Israel: health workers at French Hospital in Nazareth continue strike
Syria lira records unprecedented losses against US dollar
Kuwait PM begins consultations with MPs to resolve crisis
Palestinians push hotel to cancel conference with Jewish participants
Lebanon, Israel satisfied with final draft of maritime border deal, negotiators say
