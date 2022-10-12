Lebanon Progressive Socialist Party: maritime border deal does not mean normalising relations with Israel

The Progressive Socialist Party in Lebanon headed by Druze leader, Walid Jumblatt, said Wednesday that reaching an agreement to resolve the maritime border dispute with Israel "does not, in any way, constitute an entry into the path of normalisation with the enemy".

The Progressive Socialist Party urged, in a statement, all political forces in Lebanon and the concerned authorities to embark on serious and persistent work to invest in this achievement "away from brokering" and "side deal".

It also called for activating the work of the body regulating the oil sector in Lebanon, and establishing a sovereign fund that protects the rights of future generations in this "promised wealth".

Lebanon and Israel have been locked in a dispute over an area of 860 square kilometres in the Mediterranean Sea which is rich in oil and gas.

Following months of US brokered indirect talks, Tel Aviv announced, on Tuesday, reaching a "historic agreement" to demarcate its maritime border with Lebanon.

