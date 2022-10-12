Protesters burn images of Iran supreme leader, ex-IRGC head

Protests in Iran are continuing for the fourth week following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly "not wearing modest clothes."

Oil workers joined the protests on Monday, while officials directed accusations against former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani's daughter for supporting the demonstrations, while protesters burned pictures of symbols of the regime.

Iranian protesters expressed their anger at the Iranian authorities' neglect of their demands and burned pictures of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other symbols, including former Revolutionary Guard Commander Qasem Soleimani.

Rare night demonstrations took place in the city of Qom, considered the fortress of religious references in Iran, to protest against the "violations of the Iranian regime."

A spokesman for the judiciary announced that the investigation authorities in the country had charged Rafsanjani's daughter with "propaganda against the Islamic Republic". Local media had reported on 27 September that she had been arrested on suspicion of "inciting" protesters.

"She has been charged with collusion, disturbing public order and propaganda against the Islamic Republic," judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said during a press conference.

The former MP and women's rights activist had previously been involved in confrontations with the authorities and had been arrested more than once over the past few years.

