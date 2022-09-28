Iran arrests Rafsanjani's daughter on charges of inciting riots

Iranian security forces have arrested Faezeh Hashemi, the daughter of former President Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, on charges of "inciting riots."

Iran's Tasnim news agency said Faezeh "has a previous record of arrests due to her direct presence in some past protests."

Last July, Iranian authorities charged Faezeh, a former MP and women's rights activist, with propaganda against the regime on social media.

At the time, the accusations were related to alleged comments by Faezeh, during a radio discussion on a social media platform in April.

Local media quoted Faezeh as saying that Tehran's request to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guard from the foreign terrorist organisations blacklist established by the US is "harmful to national interests."

Faezeh, 59, is the daughter of Hashemi Rafsanjani, the former moderate president who called for rapprochement with the West and the US.

