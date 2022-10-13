Bomb attack on military bus kills 18 Syria soldiers

A military bus was bombed near the Syrian capital, Damascus, today, killing at least 18 Syrian soldiers and wounding 27 others in what is the latest attack on regime forces' transport vehicles.

According to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), which cited a military source, the bus in the countryside surrounding Damascus "was targeted this morning by a terrorist detonation with an explosive device that was planted in advance".

The explosion reportedly took place in the Al-Saboura area of the Damascus countryside, on a highway which leads to the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

At least 17 soldiers lost their lives and many were injured as a result of the detonation of a hand-made explosive that was previously placed on the road during the passage of a bus carrying Syrian army soldiers in the Sabura region in the countryside of Damascus. pic.twitter.com/BvNW7fwvdi — Memet Aksakal (@aksakal_memet) October 13, 2022

It is not yet known or revealed which group conducted the attack, with no one claiming responsibility and the Syrian regime of Bashar Al-Assad is refraining from commenting on the incident.

Over the past few years, similar attacks have been carried out by Daesh, which has revived some cells and operatives within the country since its territorial defeat in 2017-2019. The group usually immediately claims its role in such attacks, with the most recent being in June when a bus attack killed 13 Syrian soldiers in the northern province of Raqqa.

