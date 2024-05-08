Israel prevents Palestinian patients from leaving Gaza for treatment, says health ministry

Israel has prevented wounded and sick Palestinians and their companions from leaving the besieged Gaza Strip to receive treatment abroad, the Palestinian ministry of health said on Tuesday, Quds Press has reported.

The Coordination Department in the ministry confirmed that the Israeli occupation army has shut down the Rafah crossing and is blocking the transit of sick people and their companions who need to go abroad for urgent treatment.

The healthcare system in Gaza has been destroyed almost totally by Israel to the point where the most basic services are no longer available. Patients prevented from getting treatment abroad include those with breast cancer, lymphoma and other serious ailments.

The ministry called on the countries that have pledged to treat the sick and wounded to fulfil their pledges and to work urgently to evacuate them.

READ: US Republican senators threaten ICC prosecutor over arrest warrant for Netanyahu