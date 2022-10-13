Iran arrests spy working for Israel

Iranian authorities have arrested an alleged spy working for the Israeli intelligence service, the Mossad, Israeli media reported.

The suspect was arrested in the city of Kerrman in central Iran by the intelligence arm of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The suspect planned to carry out "subversive" operations with the aim of destabilising the region and shaking its security, the report says.

He made several trips to different countries for the purpose of passing on intelligence information to Israel, they added.

The suspect is also accused of contacting the Israeli security authorities online through encrypted software, and of planning to leave Iran and meet with Israeli intelligence in a neighboring country. He was arrested before he could do so, according to Israeli media.

