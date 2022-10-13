Russia's Putin to meet with PA President Abbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin is to meet with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in Astana to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and peace process, Russian sources said.

Putin will also attend the sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Council of heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Russia-Central Asia summit while in Astana.

Abbas, according to the Jerusalem Post will attend the CICA conference which marks the 30th anniversary of the group of 27 member states that includes Russia, Iran, China, Turkiye, Pakistan and Israel, as well as the PA, which CICA recognises as a state.

Russia supports the two-state resolution, based on the pre-1967 borders.

According to the Wafa news agency, Abbas left for Kazakhstan last night and plans to discuss the Palestine-Israel conflict during meetings with diplomats at the CICA.

READ: Ruthless Abbas is following Putin's lead when it comes to seeing off his rivals