Nablus siege will remain 'indefinitely,' says Israeli official

An Israeli security official said yesterday that the siege imposed on the occupied Palestinian city of Nablus would "remain in effect indefinitely."

Israeli broadcaster Kan quoted the official as saying that there had never been any "armed attack emerging from Nablus' siege," stressing that the blockade would remain "as needed."

The Israeli occupation authorities recently imposed a tight siege on Nablus. Meanwhile, illegal Jewish settlers were reported to have been intensifying their attacks on Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank city.

