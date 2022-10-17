Palestinians shave heads to confuse Israeli soldiers

Residents of Jerusalem's Shuafat refugee camp, which is under a strict Israeli siege for the second week, have shaved their heads to confuse the Israeli occupation forces. Videos have gone viral on social media showing many young Palestinians in the camp going to barbers and having their heads shaved.

This is all, apparently, in solidarity with Udai Al-Tamimi, who is being sought by the Israeli occupation forces for allegedly carrying out a shooting in the refugee camp last week. According to their posts on social media, the Palestinian youths are trying to confuse the Israeli occupation forces as the Shuafat shooter was bald-headed.

It was on 8 October that a gunman opened fire at Israeli occupation forces at a checkpoint in Shuafat camp, killing one Israeli soldier and wounding two others.

The Israeli army claim that Tamimi is hiding in the refugee camp, and they have been blockading the camp and nearby neighbourhoods as the search for him continues. With their normal life paralysed by the blockade, residents of the camp accuse the Israelis of collective punishment.

People throughout Palestine, particularly in East Jerusalem, have staged demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinians in Shuafat. Strikes have been declared in many cities, with workplaces closed and education suspended in schools.

