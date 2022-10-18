Gaza praises Malaysia's efforts to rescue Palestinian kidnapped by Mossad

The Ministry of Interior and National Security in the Gaza Strip commended the Malaysian authorities for rescuing a Palestinian citizen from Gaza who had been kidnapped by Israel's Mossad spy agency in Malaysia.

The ministry praised the Malaysian authorities' efforts and arrest of 11 members of an alleged Mossad ring. It went on to thank Malaysia's police and security services and called for perpetrators of such crimes to be held accountable for their actions.

News reports in Malaysia over the weekend revealed details of a police effort which led to 11 members of an alleged Mossad being arrested and a Palestinian being released after he was kidnapped on 28 September.

An attempt had been made to kidnap a second Palestinian however he evaded capture and alerted authorities who were able to identify the car used and trace it back to the kidnappers.

