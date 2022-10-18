Israel 'worried' by popular support for resistance in occupied West Bank 

Popular support for Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank worries the Israeli occupation authorities, analysts told Al-Resalah on Monday.

"This has seen Israeli media move from inciting against the Palestinian resistance to inciting against the whole Palestinian population," said one specialist in Israeli affairs. "The Israeli occupation authorities recognise that the blockade of Palestinian cities and villages will never yield results, and that the West Bank is on the verge of a comprehensive intifada which will be different to all the earlier uprisings."

Azzam Aboul Adas added that, "The Council of the Israeli Jewish Settlements — the Yeshiva Council — decides what military operations take place in the occupied West Bank, and how they should be carried out." All of Israel's settlements and the settlers who live in them are there illegally according to international law.

"The increasing integration between the Palestinian resistance and the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank has been very clear," explained political analyst Fadya Al-Barghouti. "The Palestinians now recognise that they must take the lead in the fight against the Israeli occupation and its aggression, and not simply wait for the Palestinian Authority, which does not do anything."

Al-Barghouti pointed out that the Jenin Brigade and the Nablus-based Lion's Den armed groups would not have stayed active without popular support. Social media campaigns have been launched in support of the resistance fighters, asking people to protect them.