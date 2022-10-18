Oman: Camel-related traffic accidents on the rise 

Oman has reported a significant increase in the number of traffic accidents involving stray camels, despite efforts in recent years by the authorities to reduce collisions.

According to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), over the last year the sultanate has seen a 17 per cent rise in vehicle collisions with stray camels. In 2021, 11 people died and 45 were injured.

The Dhofar governorate in the south of the sultanate witnessed the highest rate of accidents last year, with 21 recorded incidents.

Nasser Al-Hosni, a manager at a local transportation company, told Muscat Daily that road accidents due to collisions with camels are becoming a major concern for residents and motorists alike.

"They hit our buses recently in the wilayat of Salalah. I think camel owners should put fluorescent reflective tapes on them so that motorists can be alerted."

Ahmed Kharusia, an Omani citizen was quoted as saying: "Accidents due to stray camels suddenly appearing in front are quite frequent. I think camel owners should carefully monitor the movement of their livestock, especially at night. It is also important that motorists understand the importance of driving carefully at night."

As part of efforts to curb camel-related traffic accidents, Omani authorities have amended some provisions aimed at confining stray or neglected animals. Camels and other animals found to be wandering stray can be rounded up and their owners, if applicable, can face fines up to 100 rials ($260) on collection, in addition to daily boarding costs.

Oman has a total camel population of 242,833, with Dhofar having the largest number of animals (145,875), followed by North Sharqiyah (21,577). The sultanate is also notable in being home to the world's only camel-mounted military band who form the Royal Camel Corps.