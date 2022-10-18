Palestine TV staff assaulted, attacked with tear gas fired by Israel soldiers 

The Israeli forces assaulted five journalists from Palestine TV last night, while they were filming a show in the occupied West Bank village of Deir Sharaf, based in Nablus.

According to a Wafa correspondent, the cameraman, Moataz Al-Sudani, was injured in the face with a tear gas bomb, while others suffered bruises and suffocation after inhaling tear gas, which were fired at them by Israel soldiers.

All five staff has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Palestine TV is a local broadcaster funded by the Palestinian Authority. Israeli authorities routinely suppress any PA-supported or linked activity in occupied East Jerusalem.

Tension has been soaring across the Occupied Territories over recent weeks, with Jerusalem being the epicentre of riots between far-right Israeli settlers and armed Occupation soldiers on one side, and Palestinians resisting Occupation, on the other.

In a report published in August by the Palestine Journalists' Syndicate (PJS), it was revealed that the Israeli Occupation committed 479 violations against Palestinian journalists during the first half of 2022.

Among the violations documented by the PJS were the detention of journalists and prevention of coverage, amounting to 175 cases.

The PJS also documented 80 cases of physical assault by the Israeli Occupation forces and 65 cases of attacks perpetrated by Israeli settlers.

It also noted: "The increase in the attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian journalists under the protection of the army was remarkable, and growing."

Palestine TV says that the Israeli authorities often harass its staff, arresting and questioning them.

