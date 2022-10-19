18th Palestine Festival to be held in London 

The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) will hold its 18th annual Palestine Festival in London's Byron Hall, Harrow, on Saturday.

Prominent Irish lawmaker, Richard Boyle, and a number of international artists including Kuwaiti singer Humood Alkhudher, Palestinian singer Kefah Zreeqy, British-Iraqi rap star Lowkey and Palestinian-American singer Waheeb Nasan are all due to attend to entertain the crowds. Dabkeh group MEK from Yaffa will also perform.

PFB Chairman, Zaher Birawi, said the festival is very important for the revival of Palestinian culture and the affirmation of principles related to the Palestinian cause; including the status of Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Palestine and the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homeland.

General director of the festival, Adnan Hmaidan, said that this year's event is held under the slogan: 'Palestine is in my heart,' to affirm the strong connection between Palestine and Palestinians, regardless of the long distances between them.

