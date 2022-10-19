215 killed in Iran protests, report says

A human rights group says security forces have killed at least 215 people in Iran's anti-government protests ignited by the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of 'morality police' last month, Iran Human Rights Group (IHR NGO) reports.

According to the report, at least 24 government agents, including from the Revolutionary Guards, paramilitary Basij forces and police, have also been killed during the unrest.

Some 420 city and university protest gatherings have been held in 112 cities, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

Meanwhile, the protest rallies show no sign of abating in the boldest challenge to Iran's clerical regime since the Islamic revolution of 1979.

