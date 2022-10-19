Ennahda: The political crisis in Tunisia is getting more complicated

The Tunisian Ennahda Movement warned on Tuesday that the political crisis in the country is getting more "complicated day by day".

"We emphasise our full trust in the success of the democratic opposition's path in overthrowing the regime of absolute autocracy, which has divided the people and systematically excluded political opponents, while it has failed to provide realistic solutions," said Ennahda in a statement viewed by Anadolu Agency.

Ennahda considered that the country "is witnessing a tense social reality and a political crisis that is getting more complex day by day", and warned of "the danger of social conditions that could explode and be uncontrolled."

Ennahda criticised "the handling of the tensed situation with a security approach that has proven to have failed every time, as in the case of the sinking of the illegal immigration boat in Zarzis city (south)."

The city of Zarzis (south) has witnessed a state of wrath for a month, after the people accused the authority of laxity during the search operation for their missing sons at sea. In addition, the authority buried four bodies in a cemetery dedicated to burying the unknown bodies, without verifying their identities.

READ: Tunisia's Ennahda calls for unifying efforts to confront 'coup'